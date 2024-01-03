2024 starts well with the launch Of Robocop Vs Predator a platformer with Game Boy-style graphics created by Oscar Celestini and completely free . It's a heartfelt homage to some of the most beloved characters of the '80s, as well as a retro gameplay style.

Robocop's many problems

There history of Robocop Vs Predator tells of how the cyber policeman has to deal not only with the Predator, but also with other enemies from the future. Friends will also accompany him in what will soon become a real war. Download the game from itch.io to find out which ones (it doesn't cost anything anyway).

As for the contents, we are talking about five total zones divided into two acts each, five bosses, the presence of bonus levels, a completely original story written by Simone Granata of Kibou Entertainment (Timothy and the Tower of Mu) and four video filters (CRT -ON grey, CRT-ON green, CRT-OFF grey, CRT-OFF green) to customize the look of the game. The soundtrack was instead composed by Gianluca Pappalardo, while the variant cover is by Piero Trabanelli.