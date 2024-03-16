In the 80s, the first Robocop sold more than a million copies worldwide, making Ocean a huge success and giving rise to the proliferation of tie-ins. But how much do I cost ensure the license for the game? Very little actually.

Ocean purchased the Robocop license before it was even filmed and used it to release the game on a multitude of home systems at the time, including the ZX Spectrum, C64, Atari ST and Commodore Amiga. He also subcontracted it to Data East to build a coin op.

In total he was asked for around 10,000 dollars, as emerged from the documentary RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop, where the director of Ocean at the time, Gary Bracey, revealed the figure.