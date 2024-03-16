In the 80s, the first Robocop sold more than a million copies worldwide, making Ocean a huge success and giving rise to the proliferation of tie-ins. But how much do I cost ensure the license for the game? Very little actually.
Ocean purchased the Robocop license before it was even filmed and used it to release the game on a multitude of home systems at the time, including the ZX Spectrum, C64, Atari ST and Commodore Amiga. He also subcontracted it to Data East to build a coin op.
In total he was asked for around 10,000 dollars, as emerged from the documentary RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop, where the director of Ocean at the time, Gary Bracey, revealed the figure.
A real bargain
Bracey explained in an old interview with eurogamer.net that the decision to get the Robocop license was almost instinctive and based only on reading the film script. At the time, however, he spoke of a cost of 20,000 dollars, still very low, but double that declared in the documentary.
In any case, as already mentioned Robocop sold more than a million copies and turned out to be one of the best-selling computer games of the decade, with the coin op which itself was enormously successful. The game was later ported to the NES and Game Boy, producing another huge revenue for Ocean.
At this point it would be curious to know how much Nacon paid for the license, with which he made Robocop: Rogue City.
