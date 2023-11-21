RoboCop: Rogue City received vouchers votes in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: Teyon’s signature tie-in took home four 8s, for a total of 32/40.
- Gravity Circuit – 8/8/8/8
- RoboCop: Rogue City – 8/8/8/8
- Wizard with a Gun – 8/9/8/7
- Gangs of Sherwood – 7/8/8/7
Furthermore, the reception on Steam was also super positive for RoboCop: Rogue City, demonstrating how much it was awaited first person shooter inspired by the film saga born at the end of the 80s.
Gangs of Sherwood isn’t convincing
Gangs of Sherwood, the cooperative action shooter set in, fared less well a dark fantasy version of the Robin Hood mythwhich received two 8s and two 7s for a total of 30/40, which on Famitsu is a very uninspiring score.
It seems that titles set in a reinterpretation of Sherwood Forest are not destined to be very successful, if we also think about the PvPvE Hood: Outlaws & Legends, published in 2021.
