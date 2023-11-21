RoboCop: Rogue City received vouchers votes in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: Teyon’s signature tie-in took home four 8s, for a total of 32/40.

Gravity Circuit – 8/8/8/8

RoboCop: Rogue City – 8/8/8/8

Wizard with a Gun – 8/9/8/7

Gangs of Sherwood – 7/8/8/7

Furthermore, the reception on Steam was also super positive for RoboCop: Rogue City, demonstrating how much it was awaited first person shooter inspired by the film saga born at the end of the 80s.