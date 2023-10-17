Robocop: Rogue City: Video provides an overview of the game

Teyon posted a new trailer Of Robocop: Rogue City which makes one game overview , presenting the scenario and showing some of the game systems, including the investigation system. Naturally there is a lot of shooting, as it is essentially a first-person shooter.

Video

Naturally the movie is a concentrate of Robocop, of which the game seems to have managed to capture the essence much more than the recent film. For more information, read our review of Robocop: Rogue City.

In Robocop: Rogue City the player will take on the metallic role of the robot policeman who spends his time carrying out justice on the streets of Detroit. At his disposal is his iconic pistol and around twenty other weapons, with which he will be able to destroy criminals and more.

The plot of the game is completely original, but in line with that of the films. “Explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop. Peter Wellerthe original actor, acted as the voice of the cyber-policeman.”

Robocop: Rogue City is in development for PC, Xbox Series It will be available starting November 2, 2023.