Teyon has released a new patch for the PC version of RoboCop: Rogue City. The shooter thus arrives atupdate 1.002. The update introduces a series of minor fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented the demo from saving

Fixed an issue where a non-player character would become halfway through the floor, blocking players

Fixed some texture issues

Fixed issues with some investigation segments within some side missions

As you can see, it’s about minor fixes which should however improve the game and prevent someone from getting stuck and not being able to continue.