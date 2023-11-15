Teyon has released a new patch for the PC version of RoboCop: Rogue City. The shooter thus arrives atupdate 1.002. The update introduces a series of minor fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented the demo from saving
- Fixed an issue where a non-player character would become halfway through the floor, blocking players
- Fixed some texture issues
- Fixed issues with some investigation segments within some side missions
As you can see, it’s about minor fixes which should however improve the game and prevent someone from getting stuck and not being able to continue.
Robocop: Rogue City, our review
As we explained to you in our review of Robocop: Rogue City, it is a shooter that perfectly recaptures the spirit of the first film. Despite being very simple, it is a fun and excessive game with a well-kept story, even more than expected. Of course, you shouldn’t expect a masterpiece or an incredible technical purchase, but if you’re a fan of Robcop it could be a game more than suitable for you.
