Nacon published a new trailer Of Robocop: Rogue City to open the pre-orders of the game, which will be available starting from November 2, 2023. The video shows in particular the contents of the Alex Murphy Edition, which for €59.99 offers more than the basic edition of €49.99:

The return of Robocop

Fortunately the video also shows short ones game sequences, which will please those who are eagerly awaiting to return to the role of the robotic policeman par excellence. I mean, Detroit needs to be cleaned up and we’re the cure… no, that was Cobra.

In any case, the game is a first-person shooter that will put us in the shoes of Robocop, in a story set in the films Robocop 2 and 3. So there will be settings well known by fans, to the delight of those who have never forgotten it. Note that actor Peter Weller, the original Robocop, voiced the video game character for him.