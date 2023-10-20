Initially Robocop: Rogue City it should have come out too Nintendo Switch but this version of the game was cancelled in the process of being processed. The announcement was made directly from the game’s official Facebook account.

Silent erasing

In the first ones game trailer, like what you can see at the top of the news, Robocop: Rogue City was also indicated in development for Nintendo Switch. The version for the hybrid console, however, silently disappeared from communication, at least until the last few days, when the game’s official account on Facebook confirmed the cancellation to a user.

The user in question, Jon Neale, specifically asked for information on the Nintendo Switch version, as November 2, 2023, the release date of the PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions, approaches. The response was: “At this time we have no plans for a launch on Nintendo Switch.”

The cancellation was not motivated in any way. Teyonthe development studio, may have had difficulty optimizing it, or it may have moved the project to Nintendo Switch 2, which is expected to arrive in 2024. Whatever your strategies towards Nintendo’s consoles, to play Robocop: Rogue City you will need bet on another platform.