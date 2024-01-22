The developers of Teyon released a free update today RoboCop: Rogue City which includes the already announced mode New Game+as well as other unexpected, but certainly welcome, innovations, such as the new one difficulty level “There Will be Trouble”.

As explained on Steam, the New Game+ will give players the opportunity to once again take on the cumbersome role of RoboCop with the skills and upgrades unlocked in a previous game. Not only that, now by completing the game you will unlock one golden version of the Auto-9 used by the protagonist.

The other novelty is represented by the new difficulty level “There Will be Trouble”, which according to the developers will make the even deadlier enemies and is suitable for those looking for a challenge. For the rest, the update resolves some more and less well-known problems, such as a flaw that caused RoboCop's right arm to disappear when he grabbed the corpse of a human enemy.