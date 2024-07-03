As noted by @MauroNL3 on X, the developer of RoboCop: Rogue City Teyon, is hiring to work on new action RPG for PC and consoles . The announcement talks about the Unreal Engine as the engine. It also specifies that the project is “supported by a major publisher”, whose name is not mentioned. It is difficult to say which one it could be. Perhaps Nacon, the same one as Robocop, but it is not excluded that the success of the latest video game incarnation of the electronic policeman has opened the doors to other realities.

Open doors

“This new action role-playing game for PC and consoles will be developed by the team responsible for our previous titles Terminator: Resistance and RoboCop: Rogue City,” the announcement reads. Teyon’s new project could join others in the works, as the team has said it plans to work on multiple games at once. It’s hard to say whether this is a new intellectual property or an already known one.

The first-person shooter RoboCop: Rogue City was a huge success for Teyon. According to Nacon, has achieved results beyond all expectationsbetween record pre-orders and excellent sales. The game was also very popular with players, with “very positive” ratings on Steam.

That said, let’s take this all with a grain of salt. Not because the source is dubious (it’s a job ad from Teyon, so it’s very reliable), but there’s always the possibility that things could change.

For the rest, we remind you that RoboCop: Rogue City is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.