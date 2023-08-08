It seems that the release date of RoboCop: Rogue City it was postponed by a few weeks and will not be released in September as previously announced. The new release date could be set at November 9, 2023.
We used the conditional as there hasn’t been a real official announcement, but as reported on Reddit there are some pretty important clues that would seem to confirm this information. First some online retailers Germans such as Otto, MediaMarkt and Satun have added the game to the list indicating the aforementioned date.
The other, in some ways even more overwhelming, is that the same date of 9 November 2023 was indicated in a official document of Naconthe publisher of RoboCop: Rogue City, reserved for the shareholders of the company (page n.80 of this PDF).
Final touches or strategic relocation of the date?
In short, it would seem RoboCop: Rogue City has been postponed once again to allow developers to make the finishing touches or it could be a publisher’s strategy to move the launch to a less hot period for the industry, considering that September will be a rather crowded month and with highly appealing productions such as Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
In any case, we reiterate that for the moment there is still nothing official, so it is best to wait for communications from Nacon. In the meantime, you can read our new gameplay analysis of RoboCop: Rogue City that we published last June.
