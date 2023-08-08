It seems that the release date of RoboCop: Rogue City it was postponed by a few weeks and will not be released in September as previously announced. The new release date could be set at November 9, 2023.

We used the conditional as there hasn’t been a real official announcement, but as reported on Reddit there are some pretty important clues that would seem to confirm this information. First some online retailers Germans such as Otto, MediaMarkt and Satun have added the game to the list indicating the aforementioned date.

The other, in some ways even more overwhelming, is that the same date of 9 November 2023 was indicated in a official document of Naconthe publisher of RoboCop: Rogue City, reserved for the shareholders of the company (page n.80 of this PDF).