RoboCop: Rogue City was shown with a new gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show 2023and compared to the previous materials, a substantial improvement both technically and artistically is perceptible.
A few hours after the publication of a 16-minute gameplay video, RoboCop: Rogue City is presented in the trailer in great shape, with further references to the cinematic saga including Constable Anne Lewis and the unstoppable ED209.
The tie-in we’ve been waiting for?
Definitely faithful to the original work, RoboCop: Rogue City seems to have acquired more solidity over time, so the postponement was useful for the developers to be able to put together a more convincing experience from all points of view, from gameplay to technical sector.
Have you read our gameplay analysis of RoboCop: Rogue City?
#RoboCop #Rogue #City #gameplay #trailer #Future #Games #Show
Leave a Reply