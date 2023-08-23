RoboCop: Rogue City was shown with a new gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show 2023and compared to the previous materials, a substantial improvement both technically and artistically is perceptible.

A few hours after the publication of a 16-minute gameplay video, RoboCop: Rogue City is presented in the trailer in great shape, with further references to the cinematic saga including Constable Anne Lewis and the unstoppable ED209.