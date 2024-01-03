The developers of Teyon have practically confirmed the arrival of one New Game Plus mode for their RoboCop: Rogue Citywith more details on the matter likely to arrive shortly.

Through a post published on Twitter | X, the study in fact claims to have implemented the requests made of fans strongly and clearly and that novelties will arrive during the next weeks.

“Many citizens have been asking us for the New Game+ for RoboCop: Rogue City. We heard you, so stay tuned for more information on it in the coming weeks. Until then: stay out of trouble.”