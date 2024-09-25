If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of the best single-player first-person shooters of 2023, know that Nacon has decided to put RoboCop: Rogue City on offer to accompany the launch of its new games: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Ravenswatch and Greedfall II: The Dying World. In short, it was used to attract players’ attention in a period generally very rich in releases.

The offer

So you can Buy RoboCop: Rogue City on Steam at 19.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros, so with a 60% discount. If you want, you can also buy the Alex Murphy Edition at 23.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros, with the discount always amounting to 60%.

Finally, we would like to point out that all DLCs are also discounted. You can buy them with a 15% discount: Vanguard Pack (4.24 euros instead of 4.99 euros); Alex Murphy Pack (6.79 euros instead of 7.99 euros); Digital Artbook (5.49 euros instead of 6.99 euros). The Vanguard pack contains the blue armor from the Robocop 2 movie, plus the pitch black version of the Auto-9 weapon. The Alex Murphy pack contains the OCP rifle, the prototype of the Auto-9 weapon and the damaged Robocop armor from the first movie. Finally, the Digital Artbook is the digital catalog of the game with work material).

If you are interested in learning more about the game, read our review of RoboCop: Rogue City.