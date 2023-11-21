RoboCop: Rogue City apparently it managed to hit the mark and attract many players, in particular the most nostalgic fans of the films of the 80s and 90s, becoming the game published by Nacon who recorded the best launch ever.
The confirmation came via a press release from the French publisher, which for the occasion published a trailer with the most enthusiastic quotes by the international press which you can view below. In this regard, here is our review of RoboCop: Rogue City.
Over 400,000 players in 2 weeks
Available on PS5, Xbox Series 435,000 copies sold and 2.7 million active gaming sessions. Definitely excellent numbers and above the company’s expectations.
“RoboCop: Rogue City has exceeded our expectations and achieved true success as far as Nacon is concerned,” said Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon. “We are truly proud to have been able to work with the Teyon studio on this game created by and for RoboCop fans.”
“We would also like to thank Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for the trust they have placed in us during this collaboration, as well as all the players who contributed to making this launch a great success.”
