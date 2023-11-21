RoboCop: Rogue City apparently it managed to hit the mark and attract many players, in particular the most nostalgic fans of the films of the 80s and 90s, becoming the game published by Nacon who recorded the best launch ever.

The confirmation came via a press release from the French publisher, which for the occasion published a trailer with the most enthusiastic quotes by the international press which you can view below. In this regard, here is our review of RoboCop: Rogue City.