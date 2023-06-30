As we clomp stompily toward RoboCop: Rogue City’s September release, like some, oh, I don’t know, machine-augmented crime fighter, developer Teyon and publisher Nacon have announced a closed playtest is happening next week.

RoboCop: Rogue City – which is build around an “original story” set between RoboCop 2 and 3 – looks to land somewhere between a first-person shooter and cybernetically enhanced detective adventure, whisking players to the rain-slicked streets of Old Detroit to solve crimes, slay baddies, and perhaps even turn a few wrong ‘uns into goo.

“Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice,” explains Teyon. “Finding evidence, interrogation and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer. But don’t take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission.”

Here’s some gameplay from earlier this year – and, yes, that is Peter Weller.

If you fancy taking RoboCop: Rogue City for a pre-release whirl, Teyon explains it has “now reached the point of development where we are looking for feedback from players to help us enhance the game experience we want to provide.” To that end, it’s holding a closed playtest for a number of specially selected applicants from 3rd-9th July.

Registration is open now, but Teyon lays out a short list of criteria applicants must meet; they’ll need to be 18 or over, have access to a PC that meets the minimum spec requirements, have a Steam and Discord account, and will need to speak English to provide feedback to the development team. Oh, and they’ll have to sign an NDA. Teyon also stresses, “Applying does not guarantee that you will receive a Playtest”.

Unsuccessful registrants will presumably need to remain patient until RoboCop: Rogue City launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime this September.