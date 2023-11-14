RoboCop: Rogue City is the new subject of video analysis by Digital Foundrywhich in general quite strongly promotes the use of Unreal Engine 5 by the Teyon team, who apparently used the full development tools.

As reported by the British editorial team, RoboCop: Rogue City fully exploits the complete suite of Unreal Engine 5 features, reaching excellent resultsdespite the production not being exactly high profile in terms of budget.

On the other hand, the game is also very good in terms of gameplay, as we reported in our review of RoboCop: Rogue City.

The global illumination system Lumens it is used in the game in place of more standard lighting, achieving optimal results in most cases. Indirect lights may be of lower resolution, but in general the effect is very convincing.

Reflections are also managed by Lumen in addition to a more standard screen space reflection system, which can be perfected in some cases but still pleasing to the eye, with shadows also using shadow maps of variable but optimal quality.

The level of detail is excellent, demonstrating good use of Naniteanother basic tool of Unreal Engine 5, which is particularly evident in natural and rocky areas, furthermore the implementation of physics results in ample possibilities for destruction.