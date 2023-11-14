RoboCop: Rogue City is the new subject of video analysis by Digital Foundrywhich in general quite strongly promotes the use of Unreal Engine 5 by the Teyon team, who apparently used the full development tools.
As reported by the British editorial team, RoboCop: Rogue City fully exploits the complete suite of Unreal Engine 5 features, reaching excellent resultsdespite the production not being exactly high profile in terms of budget.
On the other hand, the game is also very good in terms of gameplay, as we reported in our review of RoboCop: Rogue City.
The global illumination system Lumens it is used in the game in place of more standard lighting, achieving optimal results in most cases. Indirect lights may be of lower resolution, but in general the effect is very convincing.
Reflections are also managed by Lumen in addition to a more standard screen space reflection system, which can be perfected in some cases but still pleasing to the eye, with shadows also using shadow maps of variable but optimal quality.
The level of detail is excellent, demonstrating good use of Naniteanother basic tool of Unreal Engine 5, which is particularly evident in natural and rocky areas, furthermore the implementation of physics results in ample possibilities for destruction.
The game on PS5 and Xbox Series
Is PS5 and Xbox Series they have a quality mode at 30 fps and a Performance mode at 60 fps, in both cases with Lumen applied, although the level of detail and resolution is on average higher in quality mode, obviously.
Oddly enough, the Xbox Series resolution Dynamic 1440p upscales from 1080p, pretty much the same as Xbox Series S. However, traces of dynamic resolution are not easily visible, while PS5 in Quality mode has a native resolution of 1440p instead of going upscale. There also appears to be a bug in the asphalt rendering on Xbox.
As regards the performance, both on PS5 and Xbox Series On Xbox Series S, reflections through Lumen are absent and in general the quality of the lighting system is lower.
In any case, Digital Foundry praises the work done by Teyon and the notable mastery in using all the tools made available by Unreal Engine 5. As regards the construction of the exteriors, it also seems that the team has made extensive use of the Quixel Megascan, with truly remarkable results on the rendering of the Detroit of the future.
