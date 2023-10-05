A few weeks after the launch of RoboCop: Rogue Citythe developers of Teyon and the publisher Nacon have made available a free demo of the game for the PC version on Steamwhich you can now download to get an idea of whether the adventure with the cyber-policeman is right for you or not.
If you are interested you can download the trial version on Steam at this address. Doing a quick check on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, for the moment it seems that no demo is planned for PS5 and Xbox Series
The hardware requirements of RoboCop: Rogue City
On this occasion we report below the minimum and recommended system requirements of RoboCop: Rogue City, related to the PC version clearly.
Minimum
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800, 16 GB
Details regarding the storage space required and what resolution and framerate target the listed configurations are aimed at are missing. Furthermore, it is noted that this information is not necessarily definitive, although less than a month after launch we doubt that it will undergo any particular changes.
In this regard, we remind you that the launch of RoboCop: Rogue City is expected on November 2, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series In the meantime you can read our test that we published during Gamescom 2023.
