A few weeks after the launch of RoboCop: Rogue Citythe developers of Teyon and the publisher Nacon have made available a free demo of the game for the PC version on Steamwhich you can now download to get an idea of ​​whether the adventure with the cyber-policeman is right for you or not.

If you are interested you can download the trial version on Steam at this address. Doing a quick check on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, for the moment it seems that no demo is planned for PS5 and Xbox Series