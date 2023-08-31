The game was previously scheduled for a June 2023 release, but in March, Nacon pushed the release window back to September. However, as ComicBook noted, Nacon’s latest trailer for the game seems to suggest that it’s been pushed back to November again.

The trailer itself does not mention a date, the description of it says:

“Follow part man, part machine in this gameplay trailer that mixes detective investigation and bloody gunfights. Reinforcements will arrive on November 2, 2023.”

Although the game still has a September 2023 release date in Steamdeveloper Teyon also mentioned the new release date on Twitter.

“Mark your calendars for November 2, when this exciting experience will come to PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S and X“, he tweeted on Monday.

#gamescom is now in the rearview mirror, and it left us buzzing with excitement! 🎮🔥 Last week Robocop: Rogue City took the stage during screenings on Gamescom. Mark your calendars for November 2nd, when this thrilling experience will hit PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S and… pic.twitter.com/JZy3xK17eZ —TEYON (@TeyonGames) August 28, 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City features an original story in which players explore Detroit and make dialogue choices on a mission to bring justice to the city’s crime-ridden streets.

The first gameplay trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City was shown in July 2022. It revealed that actor Peter Weller would return to reprise the role of Alex Murphy, the part-man, part-machine cop who made him a star in the 1980s.

Teyon is the studio behind the first-person shooter Terminator: Resistance of 2019. It was recently announced that Terminator: Resistance you will receive an improved version in Xbox Series X/Stwo years after its launch in PS5.

Editor’s note: Hey, I’m a fan of robocop, ULTRA fan, I recently rewatched the three original movies and I think the only one that’s worth it is the first one, I feel like there’s still a lot that can be done with that story by throwing away the sequels and I hope this game takes advantage of it, I’m worried A bit that the trailer presents pitiful graphics for the current generation of consoles, I hope they shut my mouth.