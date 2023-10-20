In July 2022, Nacon advertisement RoboCop: Rogue City. The title was confirmed for several platforms, including switch. However, Nacon has not shared a single detail about the version of switch of RoboCop: Rogue City since that initial announcement. We think you can guess where this is going…

Just today, Nacon has confirmed that RoboCop: Rogue City will no longer reach switch. To be specific, Nacon said:

“At this time we have no plans for a launch in nintendo switch“.

We have no idea what led to this decision, but the end result is the same.

If you were waiting for a game of Robocop as the owner of a switchWe are sorry to give you this news. We investigate in the online store of the switch to see if there was any game that could satisfy your desire to play as Robocopand the best we could find was Robocop in Fortnite, Robocop in Mortal Kombat 11 and James Pond Codename Robocod.

Via: Go Nintendo

Editor’s note: The demo of Robocop: Rogue City has been available in Steam for a couple of weeks and the truth is friends of Switch, I think they are better off without the game. Even the disappointment that the announcement of the cancellation brings is much less than the pain that playing can cause a fan of this character. Rogue City. There was an update two days after the demo was released and I thought it was going to fix a lot of problems but no, things are still the same. The changes you make to optimize the experience are not reflected and, honestly, the catalog of Nacon It doesn’t help us have hope.