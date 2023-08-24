It was the end of the 80s when the world of cinema and science fiction was overwhelmed by what has since always been defined as a cult film, which marked an entire generation. We are talking about Robocopfilm directed by Paul Verhoeven Starring Peter Weller as Robocop/Murphy and the excellent Nancy Allen as Agent Anne Lewis, Murphy’s ever faithful companion in his fight against crime. The film set in a dystopian future Detroit City of the year 2043told the story of the OCP extension (Omni Consumer Product), billionaire multinational with the intention of building a futuristic Delta City, but not before eliminating all traces of crime (formed by gangs of punks, assassins, smugglers in search of the Nuke drug which favored them enormous economic gains) .

From the death of Officer Alex Murphy on his first day on the force, Robocop was born, cybernetic unit with human parts in the service of the law and with the aim of stopping crime. Needless to say, the film was an exceptional success from which two sequels and a TV series (this one with different actors) were made in the 90s. In 2014, a remake arrived, which was not as successful as the original trilogy.

Robocop Rogue Citypublished by Nacon and developed by Teyon (which she also handled Terminator Resistance already released on PS4/PS5/Xbox One and PC coming to Xbox Series X), will be set between the events of Robocop 2 and Robocop 3so much so that it will also be present among the screenshots shown by the developers ED-209, a very famous enemy robot who in Robocop 2 gave our protagonist a lot of trouble, and we are sure that he will not be outdone even in the full game. In fact, there will also be agent Anne Lewis at our side during the missions, and other famous characters from Paul Verhoeven’s films will also be present. As in the films, our mission will be to eradicate crime on the streets of Detroit in search of the drug Nuke.

From a past multiverse, come great responsibilities…

Since Robocop is an icon, several titles have been released for all consoles since the days of the Nintendo 8 bit, including the most famous Robocop Vs Terminator for Mega Drive and Super Nintendo (crossover with the Terminator series, also famous in those years starring Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Robocop 3. In both cases, the two titles for the rival platforms of the 90s at the time published and developed by Ocean in partnership with Virgin Games, they were nothing but 2D shooter with platform sections, where Robocop moved jumping here and there in the level collecting power ups and killing whoever was in his path.

In this modern chapter our hero will not be able to jump, but only run faster, as this time we are talking about a Semi open world FPS set in Detroit. In the city map we will have an icon to indicate the main missions, and one for the secondary ones.

The gameplay of the game released in the 2000s on PS2 and Xbox was certainly an inspiration for Teyon, very similar to today’s balance sheet. Clearly unlike that dated title, investigate, collect evidence and kill enemies as hard as I can, it will be less linear and more long-lived.

However, the story of Robocop Rouge City is completely different, and narrates as already mentioned unpublished events placed between Robocop 2 and Robocop 3. The gameplay is also clearly modern, with the implementation of enhancement features through acquisition of skillobtainable through experience points, earned during missions, completing various objectives including collectibles, analyzing crime scenes, killings, visiting places and so on.

Among the skills to be strengthened we have: fight, Armor, Vitality, Engineering, Focus, Scanning, deduction And Psychologyeach of which favors various power ups that are very reminiscent Deus Ex Human Revolution And Mankind Dividedwhere it was necessary to acquire non-combat skills to hack cameras, open safes, persuade enemies through psychology, or maybe even character skills stealth in order to act in the shadows and attract less attention.

Obviously among the combat skills, as it is easy to guess, there will be everything that is useful for Robocop to survive as much as possible, such as increasing the number of cures in our possession, the percentage of vitality restored by them, resistance to explosions, damage taken less, damage dealt increased, and so on.

Among the goodies, also the possibility of using the focus for longer, or shooting in slow-mo mode in Max Payne style with slow bullet motion, very useful when we have to save civilians from certain death, perhaps while they are surrounded by criminals (and who, if killed, will make us lose experience points).

“Alive or dead you will come with me”

Shooting with the iconic weapons from the film in the demo we tested (consisting of two main missions and some secondary ones), we found that despite the high dose of violence of which the game is made up, unfortunately it is not possible to dismember the bodies of the unfortunates as instead happened in similar titles. Going back to the iconic scene where Murphy was murdered in the first film, we are sure that the dismemberment could have been a much appreciated feature, making the game as splatter as the film trilogy.

Apart from this small detail, the game is a lot of fun, between the city of Detroit to be explored (albeit on foot) which acts as hubsas well as to the various places and details, such as the police station where we will also be able to practice at shooting range (another hard core of the film, the place where Robocop trains the aim of his famous automatic pistol), the various walls to break through, crimes to foil, objects to collect, crime scenes to investigate and so on.

The longevity of the title, unlike previous Robocop-themed productions, should be around twenty hoursas budgeted by the developers, guaranteeing pure fun in the role of one of the most charismatic and famous characters ever.

For what concern technical side, the demo tested by us still needs cleaning in terms of performance, although we have not encountered annoying bugs but only evident framerate drops in the city, which however fortunately were not present – or almost completely absent – in the most agitated phases of the action, while we sowed death and destruction on our way.

Note on the other hand for the audio, which resumes on several occasions, and right from the main menu of the game, the original movie theme, rebuilt in a modern key for the occasion. We greatly appreciated this revival, as a fundamental presence for the unmissable return, which will delight any fan of the most famous cyber police ever.

Another prominent and absolutely fundamental element for this production, but with an absolutely unpredictable presence, is the excellent English dub by Robocop, played by Peter Weller himself. Unfortunately, as often happens, the game will not be dubbed in Italian, but subtitles will be present.

Confident therefore of the work done by the Polish software house, we just have to wait for the release to get our hands on the complete product.