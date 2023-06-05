Today some new previews of RoboCop: Rogue Citythe first-person shooter starring the sci-fi icon of the 80s and as a result new details have arrived and also a gameplay videos of about 15 minutes, which you can view below.

From the article published by IGN, we learn that RoboCop: Rogue City will offer a campaign that is approx 20 – 30 hours. The story takes place between the RoboCop films 2 and 3, with decisions made by Cyber ​​Cop Alex Murphy impacting the plot in the finale, although it’s unclear how much this will diverge.

In addition to the sections where you will shoot anything that moves on the screen, the game offers investigation stagescomplete with the collection of evidence and testimonies, and operations to arrest the criminals who populate the streets of Detroit.

There will be no shortage of side missions, also in this case with the player’s decisions that will determine its development and outcome. In fact, the dialogues will present multiple choices and in many cases it will also be possible to resolve them in the bud with a peaceful approach.

Players will also be able to choose how empower the protagonist with upgrades to combat skills, armor and various gadgets available. For example, it will be possible to upgrade the armor to the point that it will be able to bounce their projectiles off enemies or unlock a lethal electric wave capable of eliminating multiple targets at once.

RoboCop: Rogue City is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the launch set for the month of September 2023.