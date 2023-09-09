













Roblox will finally arrive on PlayStation at the end of 2023 | EarthGamer









Regarding a version of Switch, the head of technology of Roblox ensured that the console can run it. However, they have no plans to port to the Nintendo system any time soon. For now it will only be in the Microsoft and PlayStation ecosystem.

Curiously, its arrival on PlayStation was not stopped by technical issues, but by security. Since Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, believed that this game could represent a danger to younger users. It seems that he has changed his mind.

We recommend: Roblox is sued for making it easier for children to enter gambling sites

For years Roblox it remained an Xbox exclusive console-wise. His arrival on PS4 and PS5 will be able to open up his market much more. We’ll see when it comes out if it’s well accepted by users of Sony consoles. Will they test it when it arrives?

What is Roblox?

Roblox it is a platform and a tool to create different video games. From it, users can give free rein to their imagination to do whatever comes to mind. They can then share it with whoever they want and even have the opportunity to make money from their creations.

Source: Roblox Corporation

Although it sounds great, it has not been without controversy. Since there are several occasions when it violates young users. This is because some users take advantage of the fact that there are many children to attract them to external sites in search of money or for other malicious purposes. So be careful if you share a console with children.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)