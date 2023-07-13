













Roblox will be in Virtual Reality and your boys will want a VR Meta Quest to play it







Now, since the beginning of 2023, it was handled that this game would make the leap to virtual reality, only that it was never specified when or rather the estimates were never correct. According to official information, Roblox would be about to come out in Meta Quest.

The information was revealed in a forum of developers of Roblox. There, the company explains that, initially, a team with experience in virtual reality development was needed. Soon – because they don’t specify when – developers will be able to take advantage of the VR feature without the need to know additional code.

Keep in mind that this is not the first time that this game supports VR, however, the jump to goal quest it means a major change in the way things are done. Technically it is introducing a new VR mode for another class of devices, perhaps much more dedicated ones.

Developers can now prepare for this long-awaited leap, as the studio behind this game will soon add the VR option to the creators dashboard and game settings panel before the beta is released to the public.

The problem with this video game platform is that it will never fail to be marked as an unsafe environment for minors or as an exploiter of developers so that it always has content.

