With more than 32 million unique users – half are under 13 years old – and 18 million experiences created, Roblox It is the great online attraction for the new generations. After its IPO, its valuation has been astronomical: nothing more than 40,000 million dollars.

Following the strategy of other techno firms -such as Palantir, Salesforce or Slack- Roblox opted for a direct IPO and for this move, his actions skyrocketed instantly.

The estimate was that each share would be around $ 45, but the surprise it has been huge when they have reached $ 69.5.

Amid all that growth, the company’s valuation reached ua market capitalization of USD 40 billion, some USD 10 billion above the forecasts made by analysts.

This stock market valuation places it above other giants such as Take Two (18 billion), Ubisoft (8 billion), Electronic Arts (37 billion), Zynga (10 billion) and Square Enix (6 billion).

Not bad at all for a game that has been on the net since February 27, 2006 and that can be played for free on iOS, Android, Xbox and PC.

Last year, the firm had an income of almost USD 925 million, which was 82% more than in 2019, but losses of 253 million, triple that of the previous year, although it expects to increase its turnover considerably this year.

The company offers one of the leading online entertainment platforms. In 2020 alone, visitors spent more than 30.6 million hours playing.

One of the merits of Roblox is to have been able to enter China and become a true childish rage. A feat that neither Facebook nor Google have been able to achieve, despite their multiple attempts.

Beyond games, its goal is to evolve towards what is known as a platform for human coexperience where people can meet to play, learn and work.

The business model is simple: subscription or purchase of your own currency (the Robux) to customize the characters, access exclusive content or try games within the platform.

A young world

Unlike Minecraft or Fortnite, the company It is not a video game, but a platform where players can create their own worlds.

Basic building components can be used in your rooms to create and share online worlds that other users can use or replicate. Plus, build and customize a house, take care of pets, and befriend other players.

In November 2020, the pet simulation game Adopt Me! became the first title in history to achieve 20,000 million visits, with 406,000 recurring gamers currently. What is said, a true digital nanny in times of pandemic.

The game is free and to decorate the houses, get new pets or potions, can be enjoyed without additional purchases. The idea of ​​redeeming items that allow access to pets and rarer items, without Robux intervention, is well developed.

