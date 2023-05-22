Georgina Munday, a Welsh woman from Denbighshire, UK, asked Apple to be refunded for a sum equal to 3,100 dollars, spent by the ten-year-old autistic daughter in Robloxusing her credit card, without her knowing about it.

The mother noticed the problem when she saw hundreds of transactions on hers current accountAnd. At first he thought that someone had illegally obtained the credentials of one of his cards, only to discover the truth after asking Apple and Tesco, his bank.

Initially, both the bank and Apple refused her the refund, because it was her daughter who carried out the transactions. Apple reaffirmed the licensing agreements of the game and the App Store whereby she would not be entitled to anything.

However, the woman turned to the BBC to tell her story and finally, the bank agreed to reimburse her, stating that the case was reviewed a second time. In addition to the amount spent by her little girl, the bank also granted her an extra to apologize and show her good will.

Apple has also said parents can set up warnings about unauthorized payments before transactions occur. He also added that there are “Ask to Buy” and “Screen Time for kids” functions to monitor children and that Roblox itself has set limits on purchases and notifications to increase transparency. It is therefore recommended that children are monitored while they play, so as to prevent them from accessing the most sensitive information.

Munday said her daughter will no longer have access to video games in the future.