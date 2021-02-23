Roblox, the online gaming and creation platform, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 10 under the symbol ‘RBLX’. The company had postponed its initial planned debut for the end of last year, as announced in an update of the prospectus of the operation registered with the Securities Market Commission (SEC) of the United States.

The jump to the Stock Market of the popular platform in which users can develop their own video games will be carried out through a direct listing of shares, a less expensive mechanism than traditional public offerings, which is characterized by the sale of existing shares in the power of the shareholders instead of the issuance of new titles, and by which companies can quote without increasing capital and without having the services of a bank that acts as an intermediary or subscriber of the operation, thus avoiding the roadshow and setting an initial price.

Likewise, Roblox revealed in the presentation that in 2020 it recorded losses of 253.3 million dollars compared to the red of US $ 70.9 million in 2019, although it managed to boost its income by 82%, to US $ 923.9 million .

The platform counted at the end of 2020 with 32.6 million daily active users, a figure that represents an annual growth of 85%. Of these, around 490,000 were daily paying users, up from 184,000 a year earlier.