Roblox he reached call of Duty: according to the latest financial report, the platform can currently count on over 70 million daily active userswhich puts it on a par with the famous shooter series produced by Activision.

Also strong on PlayStation, Roblox recorded in the last quarter receipts of 713 million dollarsbut what is striking is precisely the data relating to daily users during the three-month period ending on September 30th.

The milestone of 70.2 million daily active users marks a +20% on an annual basis for Roblox, and the same growth was recorded in terms of hours of involvement, which exceeded 16 billion, again with a +20% on an annual basis.