Roblox he reached call of Duty: according to the latest financial report, the platform can currently count on over 70 million daily active userswhich puts it on a par with the famous shooter series produced by Activision.
Also strong on PlayStation, Roblox recorded in the last quarter receipts of 713 million dollarsbut what is striking is precisely the data relating to daily users during the three-month period ending on September 30th.
The milestone of 70.2 million daily active users marks a +20% on an annual basis for Roblox, and the same growth was recorded in terms of hours of involvement, which exceeded 16 billion, again with a +20% on an annual basis.
These are practically the numbers of Call of Duty
The information relating to Call of Duty issues they invariably come from the legal case between Microsoft and the FTC, when the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, was called to testify and provided the figures relating to the franchise that was the deciding factor for the acquisition.
“Call of Duty has 70 million daily active users,” Kotick said at the time. “The bulk of the players are on smartphonesafter that we have 25% on PC, something like 15-16% on PlayStation and 7-8% on Xbox.”
