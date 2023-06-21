Roblox has made a change to the rules of procedure, now allowing for create content also intended for a adult audiencein the classification “17+”, in particular regarding possible violence present in the mini-games.

So far, Roblox has only allowed the creation of content aimed at the “13+” audience, as well as obviously younger ones, but through a new announcement on the official blog, this rule has changed. To be able to create content intended for the public 17+ and to be able to access it, it is still possible to log in which certifies that you are of the right age to use such contents.

According to the new guidelines, 17+ content may contain “violence intense, realistic gore, crude humor, romantic themes, unplayable gambling and the presence of alcohol”. The change of regulation came following changes noted in the demographics of the public.

“The fastest growing demographic for Roblox is 17-24 year olds,” reads the company’s statement, “with the 38% of our daily active users who is over 17″. The possibility of creating content for those of that age is therefore seen as “a natural evolution”, apparently.