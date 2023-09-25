The TechCrunch newspaper reports that last week they were about 30 Roblox employees firedas the company wants to focus on consolidating profits rather than expansion.

“The aggressive growth goals Roblox has operated under in recent years have required a greater investment in ours AT organization [acquisizione talenti, ndr]”a Roblox spokesperson said, adding that no other teams were involved.

“With our commitment to having cash compensation growth align with sales growth by the end of the first quarter of 2024, we now need a smaller talent acquisition organization to meet our needs of hiring. This action is the result of the reduction in our hiring goals to better align with our growth objectives.”