Applicants who want to try to work for Roblox are ready, because theirs talks from now on they will be held directly inside the game. Yes, you read right. To facilitate the implementation of the new idea, Roblox Corporation has opened the “Roblox Career Center”, a real virtual office where candidates and new employees will be educated on the intricate world of Roblox.

Then the Roblox Career Center it will also serve to introduce new hires to all platform functions. In a recent Roblox official blog postJason Buss, the vice president of talent acquisition, explained that the initiative will not only allow fans to more easily reach the company, and perhaps work with it, but will also help newbies better understand the platform.

Inside the Roblox Career Center there is also the Podcast Lounge, a virtual environment that includes the podcasts of the Tech Talk series, designed to give useful technical information to employees. There’s also a library filled with papers, books, and so much more.