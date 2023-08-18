













The lawsuit was filed by a group of 15 people whose children were affected. According to them, Roblox allows an illegal gambling ecosystem to exist that endangers children. In addition, several external betting sites were added to the lawsuit as ‘co-conspirators’.

A spokesperson for the game said ‘these sites are third party and have no legal affiliation with us. Unfortunately the criminals make use of our title’. He also added that they promise to be more vigilant in terms of illegal activities that happen. Although this will not end the lawsuit.

One of the important factors in the case is that even though the betting sites are not on Roblox, they allow users to pay with Robux, the in-game currency. So it’s easy for younger players to be drawn to these sites for bad guys to take advantage of.

What else does the lawsuit accuse Roblox of?

Although a spokesman for Roblox already assured that they have nothing to do with these sites, the lawsuit says otherwise. According to it, the creators of the game are the ones who supervise all the transactions that are made in these places. As if that were not enough, they supposedly charge 30% of what is generated.

The worst thing is that these sites are specially designed to take advantage of children. Which is a violation of the laws on corruption and organized crime in California, where the case was filed.. Now we have to wait and see how this situation evolves.

