Roblox had an excellent debut on PlayStationapparently: according to data collected by Circana, former NPD, on day one it was second most played title in October 2023.

Available from October 11th on PS4, Roblox “has been a great addition to the PlayStation catalog”, wrote Mat Piscatella, commenting on the excellent results achieved and adding more details.

“On October 11, Roblox was the second most played title on PlayStation in daily activities, and it totaled 11.5% of all time spent playing games on the Sony platform during that day.”