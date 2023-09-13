Within the world of computer and cell phone games, it is inevitable to mention that Roblox stands out for its playability, as well as the possibilities of creating levels that can be made known by fans or developers of the title. However, one of its great limitations is that it has not been released to all consoles on the market, something that is gradually being fixed.

In a statement after a keynote speech at the Developers Conference Roblox in San Francisco The following has been mentioned:

Finally, we announce that next month, more than 150 million PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console owners will be able to access the full version of Roblox.

Added to this is an updated version for Xboxhere what was commented:

The updated Xbox app will allow for a new look, frequent updates (with access to the latest features), improved content recommendations, and an improved user experience.

Bringing our developers’ experiences to these two incredible platforms is an important step in making Roblox available on all the most popular devices. And we won’t stop there.

With the last statement it is sensed that the next objective of Roblox be nintendo switch, but for that there would still be a few months of difference. Added to that is that there is no departure date established in sonyonly it will occur sometime in October, so we will have to pay attention to the updates given by those responsible for Roblox.

Remember that at this time you can play in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Cell Phones.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a pretty popular game, so the audience will grow a lot more now that the audience expands to the PlayStation. It will be a matter of time before the same happens with Nintendo Switch.