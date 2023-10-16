Mat Piscatella, analyst at Circana (NPD), has revealed an interesting new fact related to the world PlayStation: Roblox debuted third on Sony’s platformbehind only Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Fortnite.

More precisely, Piscatella’s data comes from Circana itself (or more precisely from its tracker) and refers to the number of players who have booted the game at least once in its launch week. Roblox, in these terms, is third behind the two titles already mentioned.

Obviously we will have to see how long the success will last of Roblox on PlayStation, but considering the success on other platforms we don’t believe it’s a total flash in the pan.