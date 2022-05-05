Roblox is a game that contains a multitude of more or less fantastic universes. But we can also find glimpses of real life inside it, as indeed Washwarean application that, as the name implies, allows us to wash clothes in a virtual laundry.

After loading the machine with the clothes to be washed, we will have to pour the detergent into the special compartment and then select the program we want. A wash takes about 12 minutes and people can choose to sit there and watch the clothes being washed or chat with other users, just like a real laundry.

Obviously, like a laundry in the virtual world, Washware also allows you to use dryers – once the clothes have been properly washed, just to immerse yourself even more in this domestic chore. Below you can take a look at the video.

Developer BuilderAtWork foresees future additions including other types of washing, drying racks, and even other appliances like air conditioners and dishwashers.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun