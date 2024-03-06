During the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview we had the chance to see a new experience Roblox Griefville x Chucky.

The trailer opens on a town full of monstrous creatures and in which something dark is wandering and it is Chucky, ready to cut players into pieces with his trusty knife.

The very short trailer shows some gameplay sequences of the Roblox horror experience. Although little has been seen, we are certain that fans of the sandbox game and Cucky will not miss this new experience.