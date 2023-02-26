Roblox is now a colossal and established reality all over the world, mainly as a container of games for children or a rather young audience, but in some cases it is possible to find truly incredible experiences, such as this Roblox Frontlines which turns the game into one first person shooter extremely realistic, able to almost rival call of Duty.

Apparently, although it obviously cannot count on a high-profile production, this Roblox Frontlines seems to have also been quite appreciated by fans of the FPS genre, with some even going so far as to prefer it to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Between characteristics present we find a classic “mini-map” that various enthusiasts would like to see back in COD, as well as some technical elements such as the possibility of sliding shooting, the tactical sprint and a Time To Kill considered more appropriate to the gameplay as it is not instantaneous as seen in many modern FPS.

Beyond these more subtle elements, it is also simply the aspect of Roblox Frontlines that is striking: if you know the standard productions that come out of the large container of games in question, watching a video like the one shown above can upset . The game looks like a first-person shooter from very realistic and advanced graphicsmaking it really hard to think that it could have come out of Roblox.

However, instead of being a simple technical demo, FPS enthusiasts have also found several interesting details in the gameplay, which make it almost a real alternative to the more established games of the genre. Meanwhile, Roblox posted nearly $1 billion in losses in 2022, but growing revenues.