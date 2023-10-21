It seems like there are gods problems with Roblox today, October 21, 2023, with several reports of game down or offline services that make it difficult or impossible to access the title in question.

There are no official communications from the developers yet, but the reports they are now many and widespread in numerous geographical areas: we are essentially talking about offline services, which make it essentially impossible to access the contents of Roblox, given its structure.

While waiting for official communications, for the moment we would like to point out that the servers seem to have some obvious problems, even if the cause is currently unknown. We have to wait for the team to publish an update on the matter, although the problems do not seem to be common to everyone.