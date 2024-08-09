Roblox banned in Türkiye on charges of child exploitation and inappropriate contentformulated by the government following an investigation conducted by the Ministry of Communications, which expressed concerns about a series of reports.

According to the ministry’s conclusions, the platform is also used by malicious people who aim to lure minors in various ways, such as promising them rewards in the form of in-game currency or using other predatory tactics.

The investigation also found that Roblox’s policies regarding inappropriate content and existing oversight measures on the digital platform are not sufficient to address the phenomenon effectively.

This is why Roblox has declared itself to be currently working with Turkish authorities to solve the problem, also because there are local developers whose income depends entirely on the platform and with a ban they would risk losing all their income.