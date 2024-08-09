Roblox banned in Türkiye on charges of child exploitation and inappropriate contentformulated by the government following an investigation conducted by the Ministry of Communications, which expressed concerns about a series of reports.
According to the ministry’s conclusions, the platform is also used by malicious people who aim to lure minors in various ways, such as promising them rewards in the form of in-game currency or using other predatory tactics.
The investigation also found that Roblox’s policies regarding inappropriate content and existing oversight measures on the digital platform are not sufficient to address the phenomenon effectively.
This is why Roblox has declared itself to be currently working with Turkish authorities to solve the problem, also because there are local developers whose income depends entirely on the platform and with a ban they would risk losing all their income.
An inevitable phenomenon?
Roblox has been accused of exploiting child labor for several years now, but in general the fact that there are many young users on the platform inevitably raises concerns a safety issue.
“We are committed to doing everything possible to keep our community safe and we share the commitment of global policymakers to protect children,” Roblox officials said in a statement following the news of the ban in Turkey.
Moreover, always in Türkiye recently Instagram has been banned for similar reasons, although the two cases are not connected and other applications produced by Meta have not been subjected to the same restrictive measures.
