Roblox is now available on PS4 and PS5in the latter case without a native version but in backward compatibility, and a launch trailer to underline this important debut.
In fact, we are talking about a platform that exactly one year ago recorded revenues of 7 million dollars a day, and which enjoys extraordinary popularityparticularly among younger users.
Even stronger
The arrival of Roblox on PlayStation, announced last September, will allow for further extension of the installed basewith an increase in active players and consequently in creations available for the community.
In fact, it is precisely on these concepts that the charm of this experience is based, designed to give everyone the tools necessary to give vent to their creativity and create games of any genre using the free Roblox Studio suite.
