













Roblox asks its employees to return to their offices or they will be fired | TierraGamer









Since the pandemic, the team Roblox has worked remotely. However, its CEO seeks to ensure that this is no longer the case. His plan is to return to the offices to do in-person work. Furthermore, the load would not be like before, since they would only go three days a week.

According to Baszucki, the decision was made more for the employees who are just starting out. Consider that they need to have contact with the members who have been in the company for the longest time. Otherwise they will not be able to grow properly, because they will not learn certain skills.

We recommend you: Roblox sued for making it easier for children to enter gambling sites

Given that Roblox accepted employees from other places outside of California, where your offices are located, you are offering to pay their moving expenses. This, of course, if they decide to continue working in the company. The deadline for the decision is January 16, 2024.

What were other reasons why Roblox made this decision?

Although the letter put the new employees as the main reason, there are also a couple of other issues that led them to this decision. The first is that Roblox It is considered an innovative company and that the best way to create new things is by working in person. With more interaction between employees.

Source: Roblox Corporation

They also cited the aggressive growth plans they have for the following year. Therefore they want to ensure that the teams that remain are capable of dealing with the workload. What would you do if you were your employees?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)