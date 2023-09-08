Roblox has been officially announced for consoles Playstation and for the viewer Meta Quest from the CEO of Roblox Corporation, David Baszucki: The game will make its debut on the Sony platform next month, in October.

We’re talking about a product that mattered a couple of years ago over 160 million monthly usersincluding more than half of American teenagers under the age of sixteen: a huge thing, confined for now to PC, Xbox and mobile.

The announcement of the PlayStation version actually comes as the confirmation of a rumorgiven that last March it was anticipated by a dataminer who, apparently, had seen us right.