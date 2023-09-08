Roblox has been officially announced for consoles Playstation and for the viewer Meta Quest from the CEO of Roblox Corporation, David Baszucki: The game will make its debut on the Sony platform next month, in October.
We’re talking about a product that mattered a couple of years ago over 160 million monthly usersincluding more than half of American teenagers under the age of sixteen: a huge thing, confined for now to PC, Xbox and mobile.
The announcement of the PlayStation version actually comes as the confirmation of a rumorgiven that last March it was anticipated by a dataminer who, apparently, had seen us right.
Even on PS5?
Baszucki limited himself to talking about PlayStation, without specifying whether Roblox will enjoy one native version for PS5which however appears plausible considering the fact that the release on Xbox One dates back to the now distant 2015 and the occasion could be the right one to update the Microsoft edition as well.
Certainly as a development platform Roblox is still quite active and lively, so much so that its users produce as many as twenty million games every year.
