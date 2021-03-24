More than just free online video games, Roblox or Fortnite have become entertainment “platforms” with the pandemic where players can live a parallel life.

Beyond the fact of having seduced hundreds of millions of children and adolescents around the world, What do Roblox – where you can build your own minigames – and Fortnite have in common, a real battle type game in which you have to eliminate other players with weapons to win?

“It is the metaverse” (or meta-universe), Julien Pillot, Inseec researcher, specialist in digital technology and cultural industries, explains to AFP.

It refers to the concept developed in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in the science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’, a cyberspace parallel to physical reality where a community of users In the form of avatars you can interact, discuss or have fun.

Travis Scott in Fortnite. (Epic Games)

The most striking example is the series of five virtual concerts last April, in full confinement, by American rapper Travis Scott, appeared in the form of an avatar in Fortnite, which were followed by more than 12 million players. Something never seen.

Starting from this success, the game, which attracts 350 million “gamers” mainly between the ages of 14 and 24, has also launched a film festival called “Short Nite” or “Party Royale”, a gigantic virtual party animated by renowned DJs.

“Especially in a time like now, where meeting physically is more complicated, it is extremely important to have virtual experiences. We really think of Fortnite as a platform for connected social experiences and not just as a game, “explained Nate Nanzer, an executive at Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite.

Roblox, a game that attracts 60 million users, especially children and tweens. roblox video game

Achieving a “metaverse” is something like achieving the “grail” in the video game industry, but it is not unprecedented, explains expert Charles-Louis Planade, citing the example of the World of Warcraft game released in the 2000s.

“What is new is that these video games have almost become a ‘space where playing is one of the proposed activities, but not the only one,” stresses the financial analyst at TP ICAP. “This is a strong trend accentuated by the pandemic.”

What is the goal of Fortnite, Roblox and others? Win the battle for grab the attention and retain your players anyway by constantly creating something new. The remuneration is obtained through microtransactions carried out within the game.

Roblox offers multiple universes. EFE / EPA / EMILY FLYNN

Another goal: to monetize the audience – 150 million monthly players on Roblox – offering brands unmatched visibility among young people without having “the intrusive side of traditional advertising,” emphasizes Julien Pillot.

Many advertisers, from Nike to Disney, which promoted the latest episode of “Star Wars” on Roblox in late 2019, have taken the step.

An original economic model that has seduced investors. Roblox is worth $ 46 billion after its IPO in New York early March.

Enough to move the codes of social networks and maybe compete with the giants of the sector such as Facebook / Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat?

“The key to entry for a game like Fortnite is that you be a ‘gamer. In the mass of advertising contracts, you will never beat Facebook (2.8 billion users) which is aimed at all ages, high and low socio-professional categories. You cannot compete at the same audience level “, estimates Julien Pillot.

Analyst Charles-Louis Planade disagrees, citing as an example the sudden disappearance of MySpace, the flagship social network of the 2000s. “Video games experience an acceleration of their democratization phenomenon. Tomorrow everyone will play video games, “he predicts.

With information from AP