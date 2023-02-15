In 2022 Roblox he watched his parents grow revenues by 16%, but still recorded losses for nearly a billion dollars. The company itself announced the results during its periodic report for the fourth quarter of 2022, in which it was stated that there will also be losses in the coming quarters.

In the 2022 Roblox generated $2.2 billion in net revenues (+16% over 2021), $2.9 billion in recorded revenues (+5% year-over-year), with losses of $934 million ($504 million dollars in 2021).

For what concern fourth quarterrevenues were $579 million (+2% year over year), recorded revenues were $899.4 million (+17%) and losses were $291 million (compared with $147 million in 2021). of dollars).

Roblox attributed the losses it made over the year to the investments needed to expand its business and some revenues moved to a later period. Further losses are expected in the near future.

Meanwhile the daily active users on Roblox during the year were 56 million, an increase of 19% year over year, which reached 58.8 million during the fourth quarter, for the same percentage increase.