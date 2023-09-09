Roblox announced that Meta will give in gift a viewer Meta Quest Pro to all the people who participated in RDC23, the latest edition of the conference in which Roblox Corporation takes stock of the platform and announces any news.

This year, as reported, the announcement of Roblox for PlayStation and Meta Quest arrived, with theexit of the game set for October and September respectively, and Mark Zuckerberg’s company evidently wanted to take a step further with this sensational initiative.

Meta’s goal is clearly to help create a group of developers capable of porting to Roblox new experiences in virtual reality designed for Quest headsets. All visitors to RDC23 need to do to receive the gift is show up at the registration desk with a valid ID.