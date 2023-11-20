The data was collected by the company specializing in the mobile market AppMagic, which also provided other interesting information.

Roblox remains one of the highest revenue producing mobile applications globally, with more than 7 billion dollars spent by users on iOS and Android, calculated by adding the share of the stores (on average 30%) to the revenues declared by the company, which amount to more than 4.2 billion dollars. It is also about to reach the billion downloads .

Roblox is a global success

The country where Roblox produces the most revenue is the USA (58% of the total), followed by the United Kingdom (7%), Canada (4%), South Korea (4%) and Australia (3%).

Global downloads are at 995 million, of which 20% in the United States, 12% in Brazil, 6% in Mexico, 5.6% in Indonesia and 5.5% in Russia.

Please note that App Magic does not track licensing agreements, advertising revenue, and royalties. So Roblox revenues are certainly much higher than indicated.

For example, revenue from in-game purchases in 2022 was $800 million, which is 13% less than the previous year, but overall revenue grew by 16%, reaching $2.2 billion.

Roblox is currently the most downloaded free-to-play game of 2023, with more than 190 million downloads. Followed by Subway Surfers, Ludo King, Candy Crush Saga and Royal Match. Also for 2023, it is the fifth largest in-game shopping app, with more than $753 million in revenue. It trails only Candy Crush Saga ($857 million), Genshin Impact ($862 million), PUBG Mobile ($1 billion), and Honor of Kings ($1.3 billion).