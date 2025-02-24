The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, said Monday that the adhesion of Ukraine in NATO is a scenario that at this time “It’s not on the table”a day after the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, recognized that if his country entered the alliance, he was willing to step back and resign. In addition, when the third anniversary of the Russian invasion is fulfilled, the minister has remembered the US president, Donald Trump, that the sole responsible for the war is Vladimir Putin.

Therefore, the minister has stood out, in statements to journalists after visiting the National Institute of Aerospace Technique, at the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base, that what Ukraine needs is a Peace “fair and lasting” that cannot be decided in Saudi Arabiain reference to the beginning of diplomatic contacts between the United States and Russia to end the war.

Robles has stressed that Spain and Europe have to continue supporting Ukraine “because he deserves it.” “We cannot consent to someone like Putin, who represents the worst of politics, can have the slightest victory in Ukraine“He said.

Asked about the possibility that Ukraine between NATO, Robles has said that it is a scenario that is not on the table. “In these issues you have to be very realistic. The scenario that is on the table now is that Ukraine needs a fair and lasting peace. And that peace cannot be decided in Saudi Arabia, but that peace has to be decided with Ukraine and also with the European Union. “

Robles has taken stock of the three years of war in Ukraine and has said that it is “absolutely bleak and frustrating” see how the US president “He wants to change the course and history”. Therefore, he has lamented, “it is very sad and very worrying the assessment that President Trump is doing.” “The thousands and thousands of dead and Ukrainian injuries do not deserve it,” he explained before insisting that “there is only one responsible that is Putin.” “Putin has violated all the norms of international law and the right to war,” he said.

Robles believes that “the obligation” of Europe is to continue supporting Ukraine, as evidence The attacked and is defending its territorial integrity, is defending values, is defending freedom, is defending democracy and peace. “

(More information shortly)