The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, assured this Tuesday that “Spain, as a member of NATO, is a serious, reliable, responsible and committed ally“which is already “making an enormous investment effort.” He said this from Lebanon, after visiting the Spanish troops and meeting with the president, Joseph Aoun, and a few hours after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized in its first day that Spain’s contribution to NATO is “very low”.

Margarita Robles recalled that “Spain is not only an important member of the European Union (EU), but has also belonged to NATO for more than 40 years.” “Spain, as a member of NATO, is a serious, reliable, responsible and committed ally and at this moment we have more than 3,800 men and women on peace missions, many of them,” he highlighted.

The minister specified that “in the area of ​​NATO we are in Latvia, Slovakia, Romania or Türkiye and, therefore, no one can deny that Spain’s commitment to the Atlantic Alliance, to security, to peace and to defense is total and in that sense we will continue working.”

“It is our commitment to the EU and NATO and of course an enormous investment effort is being made in defense because we always believe that investing in defense is investing in peace“, he stressed. And he insisted that “no one should forget that Spain is a reliable ally that has been in the North Atlantic Treaty for more than 40 years and that its contribution to peace missions is one of the most important that is being made. performing”.

