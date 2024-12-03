Robles once again denies the hoax about Falcon trips to the Dominican Republic: they are stopovers and accompanying flights

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has once again denied this Tuesday in the Senate the hoax about the Falcon flights to the Dominican Republic, launched by various media and picked up on numerous occasions by the PP, which has raised a question about this matter in the upper house. With the exception of three times, all have been stops to refuel in that country with a different destination, and the figure also includes the Falcons that fly as accompaniment when the king or the president of the Government travels.

The PP senator Francisco Bernabé has questioned the minister in the Senate about the trips of the aircraft in charge of transporting the authorities, including the Royal Family, which operates the 45 Group of the Air and Space Army, after the information linking to members of the ‘Koldo case’ with illicit activities in the Dominican Republic. Bernabé has indicated that that country could be “the place where bribes could be paid to members of the plot” and where “those people who receive these bribes could be hiding the money from their illicit profits.”

For her part, the minister has clarified to the ‘popular’ senator that, from March 2021 to November of this year, there have been 39 flights originating in Spain that have had a destination or stopover in the Dominican Republic. But, he continued, the number increases because “it seems that Bernabé has included the flights back to Spain, even if they make a stopover” in that country. Thus, the count shows a total of 62 flights, not 59.

That said, the Minister of Defense reminded Barnabas that when kings or the president travel, in addition to the aircraft in which the transfer is made, they are always accompanied by another reserve plane that accompanies them. “In such a way that when the Royal Family or the president travel there are two aircraft,” he stressed.

Thus, of the 62, according to the data provided by Robles, only seven have had the Dominican Republic as their final destination. Of them, one corresponds to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union (EU) and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares –November 2021–; one to Sánchez, plus the reserve plane – for the Ibero-American Summit; and two to King Felipe VI, with his reserve plane – for the summit and in August 2024 -. The minister added that the rest of the flights, 55, have been technical stopovers on the way out or back and has proceeded to detail them.

In his turn to reply, Bernabé asked the minister why the Dominican Republic was the place chosen for the stopovers, to which Robles replied that this decision corresponds to the Air and Space Army.