The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, reiterated Thursday that an eventual sending of peace to Ukraine is a “Complex” Decision that Spain will value “always in a context of the unity of the EU countries and support” to the Ukrainian country.

The Outside head thus left the statements of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who broke the tuning evidence between Washington and Moscow since the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House as to how the war in Ukraine should end is being full. An understanding with an important exception: The military involvement of Europe in the postwar period.

The possibility of European countries to send troops to Ukraine as part of the peace plan begins to see how a possibility in Brussels after the US insisted on it. Nevertheless, Russia is clear that it will not accept NATO troops in Ukraine – although it is in a peace mission with the UN flag.

In this regard, Minister Robles announced that the Chief of the General Staff of the Defense (Jemad) He will go to the meeting convened by the French presidentEmmanuel Macron, on the 11th in which a possible deployment of European forces in Ukraine will be discussed once a peace agreement is signed.

That appointment, said the minister, does not imply “at all” that Spain will move its position on a possible shipment of troops. “In no case”, influenced. “It is a long and complex decision, which will always have to be valued in a context of the unit of EU countries and support for Ukraine,” he insisted.





The hypothetical presence of European Union troops on Ukrainian soil also generated this Thursday the reaction of Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who warned that Moscow would consider it as “an implication of the Atlantic Alliance.” In this sense, he reiterated that this deployment “would not mean hybrid participation, but a direct, official and clear involvement of NATO countries in a war against Russia.” “This cannot afford”he warned, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

The proposal formalized by Trump for Europe to guarantee the security of Ukraine had already been mentioned by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, a year ago. Although then fell into broken bag And it was rejected by most countries, now there are several European governments that have opened to the possibility of sending soldiers. Among them France, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Sweden, Lithuania, Estonia or Netherlands.





In all support meetings to Ukraine, Europe continues to insist this possibility. “From next week we will gather in Paris to the chiefs of the General Staff of the countries that want to assume responsibilities. It is a plan for solid, lasting and verifiable peace that we have prepared with the Ukrainians and several European partners, “Macron said in a speech to the nation in which he expressed his hope that the US supports this initiative, since they have also asked to participate in the deployment. Macron insisted that “The future of Europe should not be decided between Washington and Moscow” and dropped the possibility of opening a “strategic debate” on “nuclear deterrence” extended to European allies.

Macron’s words were received in Moscow as a sample of “belligerence against Russia.” “If one reads Macron’s speech, he has the feeling that France seeks to continue the war. In fact, France is already willing to use its nuclear weapons for security purposes,” said Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov.